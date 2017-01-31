She's coming clean! Hilary Duff opened up about her romance with ex-boyfriend Jason Walsh in the February 2017 issue of Cosmopolitan.

Duff, who is now dating singer Matthew Koma, split from the trainer in November. "We were seeing each other for a while. People don't know the ins and outs of everything," she revealed. "It was definitely my first more serious relationship since my ex-husband [Mike Comrie]."



The Younger actress was hesitant about going public with Walsh, but eventually decided she didn't want to hide her feelings for him.

"I was like, 'f—k it. He's my boyfriend.' I just needed to make sure it was right," she told the mag. "People don't need to know my business until I really know my business, you know?"

Duff and Walsh were last spotted together at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on October 28. Before becoming her ex-boyfriend, Walsh also became her ex-trainer. "He's like, 'You don't listen to me anymore! I give up!'" she recalled of one of their lighthearted fights. "I have a different trainer now."

The former Disney star has since moved on with Koma, 29, and the couple made their first red carpet appearance at a SAG Awards party over the weekend. As Us Weekly exclusively reported, they previously collaborated together on Duff's 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. "They had great chemistry in the studio," a source told Us. "Hilary thinks Matt is very talented and cute."



The "Sparks" singer hasn't publicly talked about Koma, but she told Cosmo she's open with Comrie, 36, about her love life. The pair, who finalized their divorce in February 2016 after two years of marriage, share son Luca, 4.

"We feel like it's respectful to keep everybody in the loop," she explained. "I don't know as much about his life as he knows about mine because mine's a lot more public."

