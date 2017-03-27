Mike Comrie and Hilary Duff in Beverly Hills, California on March 26, 2017. Credit: FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Family outing! Hilary Duff and her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, spent the weekend together playing with their 5-year-old son, Luca. The Younger actress captured the cute outing via Snapchat on Sunday, March 26.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Duff, 29, stayed behind the lens as the former NHL athlete, 36, played indoor hockey with Luca and the little one's friend.

Courtesy Hilary Duff/Snapchat

Courtesy Hilary Duff/Snapchat

Courtesy Hilary Duff/Snapchat

"Mike, this is for the kids! Mike!" Duff shouted, teasing that he took part in a kids' activity. Comrie turned around and chuckled at the camera.

The exes, who would later go out for sushi together alone in Beverly Hills, split in 2014 after four years of marriage and finalized their divorce last year. Duff recently told Redbook magazine that being divorced "sucks," but has had nothing but nice words to say about Comrie in public. (Earlier this month, the two stepped out together weeks after TMZ reported that a woman accused him of alleged sexual battery.)

Courtesy Hilary Duff/Snapchat

Courtesy Hilary Duff/Snapchat

Courtesy Hilary Duff/Snapchat

"Mike’s amazing. We're so ingrained in each other’s lives," the former Disney star told Cosmopolitan magazine for its January 2017 issue. "I wouldn't choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other." Duff has most recently been linked to music producer Matthew Koma.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!