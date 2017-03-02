Hilary Duff and her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, were photographed together for the first time since the former NHL star was accused of "alleged sexual battery” last month.

The Younger star, 29, and the former hockey pro, 36, were spotted exiting Il Pastaio restaurant in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, March 1. "They were very friendly to one another and seem to be on great terms," an onlooker tells Us Weekly. "They had a two-hour dinner inside the restaurant. When they left, Mike carried Hilary’s doggie bag for her. At the valet stand they chatted for a few minutes before they casually said goodbye. There’s no animosity or weirdness between them. They seem like they see each other all the time and are good friends."

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Us Weekly that the athlete is under investigation for alleged sexual battery, but could not provide any additional details.

GAMR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

According to TMZ, a woman claims that Comrie sexually assaulted her at his L.A.-area condo on Saturday, February 11. She reportedly told authorities that she met up with Comrie at a bar before he allegedly raped her multiple times at his home, the website reports. She reportedly went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the incident and a rape kit was administered. Sources told TMZ that Comrie says the sexual encounter was consensual.

Comrie and the “Sparks” singer tied the knot in August 2010, but separated after nearly four years of marriage in January 2014. They finalized their divorce in January 2016, and agreed to share joint custody of their 4-year-old son, Luca. The exes have remained friends and are frequently spotted together both with and without their son.

As the legal drama unfolded last month, Duff was vacationing with her music producer boyfriend of a few months, Matthew Koma, in Costa Rica. The couple spent a romantic Valentine’s Day together at the Four Seasons Costa Rica.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!