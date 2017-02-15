A much-needed romantic getaway. Hilary Duff and her new boyfriend, music producer Matthew Koma, spent Valentine’s Day together in Costa Rica as authorities confirm that her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, is being investigated for alleged sexual battery.



A source tells Us that the lovebirds spent Tuesday, February 14, at the Four Seasons Costa Rica, relaxing in the sun and enjoying their time together.

This isn’t the first mini-getaway that the pair have taken since they first stepped out together last month. The new couple spent the January 13 holiday weekend at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch, the same hotel where she spent her wedding night with then-husband Comrie in August 2010.



Prior to their trip up north, Duff and Koma, both 29, were spotted kissing while grabbing coffee with friends at Woodland Hills’ Gasolina Cafe in Los Angeles. “At the restaurant, they were seated on the same side of the table and pulled their chairs close together,” an insider told Us of the musical pair. “They were leaning in and laughing a lot. They had their arms linked and kissed at one point.”



The couple even stepped out on their first red carpet together just two weeks later, at Entertainment Weekly’s pre-SAG Awards party at Chateau Marmont.



Meanwhile, Comrie, 36, was accused of allegedly raping a woman in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 11. The Los Angeles Police Department tells Us Weekly that there is an investigation of alleged sexual battery, but could not provide additional details.

According to TMZ, a woman is claiming that Comrie sexually assaulted her at his West L.A. condo after the pair met at a bar. She reportedly went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after the encounter, where a rape kit was administered.



Sources tell TMZ that Comrie in fact has known the woman for a long time and that the former NHL player says the relations were consensual. A second woman is believed to be involved in the incident.



Duff and Comrie were married for four years before calling it quits on their relationship in January 2014. (Their divorce was finalized in February 2016, and they coparent son Luca, 4.) In a recent interview with Cosmopolitan magazine, Duff praised her ex, calling him “amazing.”

“We’re so ingrained in each other’s lives,” she told the magazine. “I wouldn’t choose anyone else to coparent with. We are really good friends and care a lot about each other.”

