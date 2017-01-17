Matt Koma and Hilary Duff in Santa Barbara, California on January 15, 2017. Credit: LRR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Hot new couple alert! Hilary Duff and her new music producer boyfriend, Matthew Koma, spent the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day long weekend at Santa Barbara’s San Ysidro Ranch — the same hotel she spent her wedding night with then-husband Mike Comrie in August 2010.

A source tells Us Weekly that the duo enjoyed some R&R at the resort this past weekend. Before Duff and Koma, both 29, headed north, they were seen kissing while grabbing coffee with friends at Woodland Hills’ Gasolina Cafe in Los Angeles on Saturday, January 14.



“At the restaurant, they were seated on the same side of the table and pulled their chairs close together,” the insider says of the pair. “They were leaning in and laughing a lot. They had their arms linked and kissed at one point."

Hours later, the singer-actress and the musician arrived at their hotel for some alone time together. “They checked in to San Ysidro Ranch on Saturday afternoon and stayed on the property until Sunday morning,” the source tells Us. “They went to breakfast on Coast Village Road at Jeannine's and then they took a stroll with their coffees. When they left, Matt was driving Hilary's car."



Before the lovebirds’ weekend getaway, Duff and Koma had worked together on a series of tracks for the “Sparks” songstress’ fifth studio album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., which was released in June 2015. Koma — who previously dated Carly Rae Jepsen — served as a cowriter and producer for several of Duff’s songs, including “Confetti,” “Arms Around a Memory” and “Breathe In. Breathe Out.”



Duff’s budding romance with Koma comes months after the Younger star split from her personal trainer boyfriend Jason Walsh in November. Prior to their breakup, the Disney Channel alum was last spotted with the fitness enthusiast at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on October 28, where the two caused controversy by dressing as a sexy pilgrim and a Native American chief.



The former Lizzie McGuire star shares son Luca, 4, with Comrie, 36. They married in August 2010 and finalized their divorce last February. Before tying the knot with the retired hockey player, she was linked to Joel Madden, Frankie Muniz and Aaron Carter.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



