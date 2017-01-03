Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton concedes the presidential election at the New Yorker Hotel on November 9, 2016 in New York City. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Hillary and Bill Clinton will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month, aides to both politicians told CNN on Tuesday, January 3.

Former president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush will also attend the Friday, January 20, ceremony in Washington, D.C., the Texan’s office told CNN in a statement.



"President and Mrs. George W. Bush will attend the 58th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony on January 20, 2017, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.," the statement read. "They are pleased to be able to witness the peaceful transfer of power — a hallmark of American democracy — and swearing-in of President Trump and Vice President [Mike] Pence."

Scott Olson/Getty Images

As previously reported, [George] Bush, 70, did not vote for fellow Republican Trump, 70, in this year’s election. Trump said it was “sad” that he did not vote for the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host.



Throughout the Republican primaries, Bush and his father, 41st POTUS George H. W. Bush, supported their family member Jeb Bush, who was considered an early front-runner but was crushed by Trump in the primaries. The elder [George] Bush, 92, will not be attending the real estate tycoon’s inauguration due to health reasons, a spokesman told CNN.



Prior to Election Day, only former president Jimmy Carter — who served as commander in chief from 1977 to 1981 — said that he would come out to support Trump on Inauguration Day. It is customary for multiple former presidents to attend the event every four years, regardless of party affiliation.



Despite the results of this year’s election, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary, 69 — who won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes — has taken her loss to Trump with her head held high. The former New York senator gave an emotional address at a Children’s Defense Fund event in Washington, D.C., on November 16.



“The divisions laid bare by this election run deep,” she said. “But please listen to me when I say this: America is worth it. Our children are worth it. Believe in our country, fight for our values and never, ever give up.”



