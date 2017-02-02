Back on Broadway! Almost one month after getting a standing ovation at The Color Purple, Hillary and Bill Clinton received the same reaction at the Wednesday, February 1, performance of In Transit. Hillary’s longtime top aide Huma Abedin was also in attendance.



“We love you, Hillary!” one attendee shouted, setting off a standing ovation and a “Hillary” chant throughout NYC’s Circle in the Square theater, as seen in the above video.



Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

After the show — Broadway’s first-ever all a cappella musical — the Democratic 2016 presidential candidate, 69, went backstage to meet the cast and crew and pose for a group photo. The former Secretary of State also addressed fans who hung around in the lobby. “We can't stop standing up for what we believe in,” she told the crowd. “It's too important."



Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

On Instagram the next day, actor Telly Leung reflected on the political encounter, captioning a photo of himself with 70-year-old Bill, “What an honor.” Bill enjoyed himself, too. “Hillary and I loved visiting with the cast and crew of @InTransitBway, a moving, creative story of different lives coming together,” the 42nd president tweeted Thursday, February 2.



Hillary’s theater visit came the same day the Associated Press revealed that the mom of Chelsea, 36, will be publishing a book reflecting on her recent presidential loss. Publisher Simon & Schuster said the untitled project will use some of her favorite quotes to tell stories from her life, including the race against President Donald Trump and what’s next for the Yale law school grad.



“These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer,” Hillary said in a statement. “I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers."

