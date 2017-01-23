What a day. Hillary Clinton cheered on those who took part in the Women's March on Washington and sister marches around the world.

Clinton, 69, who was the first-ever female presidential nominee for a major political party and won the popular vote, tweeted about the peaceful rallies on Saturday, January 21. "Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together," she wrote to her more than 12 million followers. "Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me."

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Clinton retweeted a comment from Michael A. Nutter, the former mayor of Philadelphia, too. "Marching, good. organizing, better. Speaking up, good. Running for office, better. Registering, good. Voting BEST!! #MakeAmericaSaneAgain!" he wrote.

Clinton replied: ".@MichaelNutter got a lot of great points into 140 characters here. We have to keep the momentum."

The marches were organized shortly after Clinton lost to Donald Trump in the presidential inauguration in November; although she beat Trump, 70, by more than 2.8 in the final popular vote count, he prevailed in the electoral vote tally.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

One day earlier, Clinton attended Trump's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. She toured the Capitol with former president Bill Clinton before taking their seats behind Barack and Michelle Obama. "I'm here today to honor our democracy & its enduring values," the former secretary of state tweeted at the time. "I will never stop believing in our country & its future. #Inauguration."

As previously reported, experts determined that the women's march in D.C. had three times more people than Trump's inauguration. Women's March on Washington organizers initially sought a permit for 200,000, but many as half a million people participated.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



