Get your bookmarks ready! Hillary Clinton is set to release a new book of personal essays this fall, Simon & Schuster announced on Wednesday, February 1.

The yet-to-be titled collection is inspired by the former secretary of state's favorite quotes and will include reflections on her shocking 2016 presidential election loss to President Donald Trump, according to a press release.

"These are the words I live by," Clinton, 69, said of the book. "These quotes have helped me celebrate the good times, laugh at the absurd times, persevere during the hard times and deepen my appreciation of all life has to offer. I hope by sharing these words and my thoughts about them, the essays will be meaningful for readers."



"We are honored to continue our long and successful publishing relationship with Hillary Rodham Clinton," Simon & Schuster president and chief executive officer Carolyn Reidy added. "We first began talking about this collection of quotations in our first meeting in 1994, and we are delighted that Secretary Clinton finally thinks the time is right to share the words and thoughts that nourished and enriched her, and defined the experiences of her extraordinary life."

Simon & Schuster president and publisher Jonathan Karp continued, "For the past 21 years, the Gallup survey has ranked Hillary Rodham Clinton as the most admired woman in the world, and there are at least 65 million people in the United States who agree. We think a lot of them are going to want to hear her stories."

Clinton will also reissue her 1996 book, It Takes a Village: And Other Lessons Children Teach Us, in an illustrated edition for young people. The book, which was originally published when Clinton was first lady and spent 18 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list, focuses on the impact people outside of the family have on children's well-being. In 1997, Clinton won the Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for her audio recording of the bestseller.

The 2016 Democratic presidential candidate is also the author of Dear Socks, Dear Buddy (1998), An Invitation to the White House (2000), Living History (2003) and Hard Choices (2014), all of which were No. 1 New York Times bestsellers.

