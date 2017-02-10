How do you spell schadenfreude? Hillary Clinton trolled Donald Trump on Thursday, February 9, shortly after a federal appeals court refused to reinstate his travel ban.

“3-0,” the former secretary of State, 69, tweeted in reference to the three-judge panel in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals’ unanimous decision to oppose Trump’s appeal. (The president, 70, previously sought to overturn a temporary restraining order that blocked his controversial January 29 immigration ban.)



“We hold that the Government has not shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its appeal, nor has it shown that failure to enter a stay would cause irreparable injury, and we therefore deny its emergency motion for a stay,” the three judges wrote in their 29-page decision.



Drew Angerer/Getty Images

This marks the first time that Clinton has so directly jabbed at her former opponent since losing the presidency to him in November. (As previously reported, Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, though Trump triumphed by winning over several key swing states, with 306 electoral votes versus her 232; he has since cried voter fraud in an attempt to prove that he would have won the popular vote as well.)



On Friday, February 10, the former Apprentice host tweeted angrily about the court’s landslide Thursday decision. “LAWFARE: ‘Remarkably, in the entire opinion, the panel did not bother even to cite this (the) statutes,’” he wrote. “A disgraceful decision!”



An hour later, he turned his attention to a different, unrelated topic. “The failing @nytimes does major FAKE NEWS China story saying ‘Mr. Xi has not spoken to Mr. Trump since Nov. 14,’” he wrote. “We spoke at length yesterday!”

While Trump continued to rail on different matters, politicians and activists around the country celebrated the court’s decision to block the president’s unlawful ban of immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries.

A victory against hate. Appeals Court rules against Trump. His Muslim Ban can not be enforced for the time being. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) February 9, 2017

Ecouraged by decision that questions constitutionality of @POTUS terrible EO. Hope it's soon struck down for good. https://t.co/Qc7oTCD58O — Sen. Al Franken (@SenFranken) February 10, 2017

Court ruling against President Trump is a learning moment for Americans & for the world about our system of checks and balances on power. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) February 10, 2017

Donald Trump is a loser. — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) February 10, 2017

Pleased the #9thCircuit made the right decision to keep the un-American, discriminatory #MuslimBan on hold — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) February 9, 2017

America is great because we are not an authoritarian dictatorship. We have a Constitution & a separation of powers. Thank you 9th Circuit. — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 10, 2017

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



