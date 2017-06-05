Life is good! Hoda Kotb is celebrating her 4-year anniversary with her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman. The Today show cohost gushed over their relationship by sharing a new photo of their daughter, Haley Joy, on Monday, June 5.

"4 years together and getting better every day," Kotb, 52, captioned a pic of the couple and Haley at the beach.

Kotb moved in with the financier last year. "It’s a little weird to be in your 50s and we’re like ‘Hey, we're moving in!' It's like we’re kids. It’s so weird," she said on her Sirius XM show in October 2016. "It’s been so long since I’ve lived with someone, I’m a little concerned with me – not him. Like how I am, as a human? You know, it’s not going to be easy for poor Joel." (Kotb was previously married to Burzis Kanga from 2005 to 2007.)

In February, Hoda and Schiffman became a family of three when they adopted their baby girl. "She is the love of my life," Kotb said on the Today show at the time. "I didn't know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen, and here it is, happening to me."

Last week, Kotb revealed that Haley has already said her first word — 'hello!'"

