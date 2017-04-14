Hoda Kotb on Daughter Haley Joy: ‘When I Look At Her, I See Forever’

Today show anchor Hoda Kotb might be returning to work after a two-month absence on Monday, April 17, but that doesn’t mean she can’t continue to gush over her new baby girl.

Kotb, 52, opened up about her baby, Haley Joy, in a new clip that will air on the morning show next week.



“When I look at her, I see forever.” a teary-eyed Kotb, who adopted Haley on Valentine's Day, told the Today show. “I want her to know that she is loved by me, by my family and by everyone who’s held her.”



Just look at the former Dateline NBC correspondent’s Instagram account to see Haley's already met plenty of Kotb’s coworkers, including fellow new mom Savannah Guthrie, Matt Lauer, Al Roker, and her fourth hour co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford.

Kotb, who recently celebrated 9 years as cohost of the Today show with Gifford on Friday, April 7, added: “I don’t think she’s going to know what to do with all the love.”

