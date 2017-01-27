So in love! Holland Taylor couldn't stop gushing about girlfriend Sarah Paulson on SiriusXM’s Sandyland with Sandra Bernhard Thursday, January 26.



"I'm the luckiest person in the world," the actress, 74, declared. "I can't talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love."

The couple, who began their relationship in 2015, met at a dinner party almost a decade ago but didn’t begin dating until they reconnected on Twitter.



"It has to be part of what is the most wonderful thing in my life," the Two and a Half Men alum continued of her relationship. "The whole embrace of this wonderful relationship, which makes everything else makes sense."

Though Holland was initially hesitant to mention 42-year-old Paulson’s name when talking about her girlfriend in the November 2015 WNYC radio interview in which she also came out as a lesbian, the pair have become much more public about expressing their adoration for one another.



“If my life choices had to be predicated based on what was expected of me from a community on either side, that’s going to make me feel really straitjacketed, and I don’t want to feel that,” Paulson said while discussing her sexuality with The New York Times in March. “What I can say absolutely is that I am in love, and that person happens to be Holland Taylor.”



The American Crime Story star — who previously dated Broadway actress Cherry Jones — shouted out Taylor again in September at the 2016 Emmy Awards. “Hi, Holland — Holland Taylor, if you’re watching, I love you,” she said to the camera while finishing up an interview with E!, before thanking her again when accepting the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.



Taylor responded on Twitter, writing, ““If I’m watching…?? If I’m WATCHING??? YES, I’m watching–!!! good LORD! … I LOVE you!!!”



