That's some bling! Holly Marie Combs revealed on Saturday, September 2, that she's an engaged woman.

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 43, shared a photo of her stunning marquise-cut diamond engagement ring with a simple caption: "Yes. Just yes."

Yes. Just yes. A post shared by Holly Combs (@thehmc) on Sep 2, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

She later tweeted the Instagram photo and added: "This means that @mattnathanson agreed to sing at my wedding in twitter world. It's a real thing." (The singer-songwriter responded with an enthusiastic, "COUNT ME IN!")

The Charmed alum has not spoken publicly about her fiance, though the two have attended multiple red carpets together. Celebrity blog Oh No They Didn't identified him simply as "Mike."

This would be the third marriage for Combs, who filed for divorce from her second husband, David Donoho, after seven years of marriage in 2011. The former couple share three kids: Finley, 13, Riley, 10, and Kelley, 8.

The actress divorced her first husband, Bryan Travis Smith, in 1997 after four years of marriage.

