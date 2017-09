FIA/BACKGRID

Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dies (RADAR Online)



Debra Messing Regrets Megyn Kelly Interview (Star Magazine)



'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks Goes Shirtless, Shows Off Insane Abs (OK! Magazine)



New Terminator Movie Set for Summer 2019 (Men's Fitness)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!