Move over, Jeremy Meeks; Mekhi Alante Lucky is the newest hot felon! The North Carolina resident has landed a modeling contract with St. Claire Modeling following his 2016 mugshot going viral.

Demanti O'Bryant, the manager at the modeling agency, was among those captured by his features. O’Bryan introduced Lucky, 19, as one of their models on Tuesday, August 22, via Instagram, writing: “Introducing Mekhi! I brought him down to Atlanta for a week of development! Here's to day1 digitals. He has his first test shoot in an hour. Stay tuned.”



"Last year, I began seeing Mekhi's mugshot on Instagram. I instantly knew that he was perfect for St. Claire Modeling," O'Bryant told BuzzFeed on Thursday, August 31.



People on the internet were mesmerized when Lucky’s mugshot started circulating on social media, mostly due to his flawless bone structure and his striking eyes. Nicknamed “Prison bae,” Lucky caught people’s attention with his different colored eyes, which is caused by a condition called heterochromia. The rare genetic feature causes one of his irises to be a deep brown while the other is a hypnotizing blue.



According to public records, the new model was arrested in 2016 in Wake County, North Carolina, on charges of speeding and driving a stolen vehicle — and although he is known as “prison bae,” O'Bryant wanted to make it clear that the model never went to federal prison but instead the local county jail.

Lucky has already started posing in front of the camera and photographer Christian Cody has shared the stunning images on his Instagram account. The father of a 2-month-old baby named Brooke, Lucky now has more than 21,000 followers on Instagram and is already preparing for New York Fashion Week.

