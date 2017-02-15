Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are seen on Feb. 14, 2017, in New York City. Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

That's amore! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West enjoyed a romantic Valentine's Day dinner date in New York City on Tuesday, February 14.

The couple, who will celebrate three years of marriage in May, were spotted dining at the Italian restaurant Carbone in Manhattan's Greenwich Village. Kardashian, 36, looked beautiful in an oversize black puffer jacket, a bandeau, a high-waisted velvet maxiskirt and boots. West, 39, showed off his recently dyed blond hair and wore a brown leather jacket, a black T-shirt, dark jeans and white sneakers.

The pair are in the Big Apple for the "Waves" rapper's upcoming Yeezy Season 5 unveiling, which will take place during New York Fashion Week at Pier 59 Studios on Wednesday, February 15. Kardashian is scheduled to attend the fashion show along with several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Earlier on Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made an appearance at her sister Kylie Jenner's pop-up shop in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood. "So I went to Kylie's pop up shop today, stole lip kits &gave them out to everyone in the store for Valentine's!" Kim wrote on Twitter. "She hasn't mentioned it yet."

So I went to Kylie's pop up shop today, stole lip kits &gave them out to everyone in the store for Valentine's!She hasn't mentioned it yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/PvFtXY0vCp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 14, 2017

When Kardashian returned to the couple's NYC apartment before their Valentine's Day date, she was surprised by an enormous wall of white flowers, courtesy of her husband. "Oh my God! Just walked in and look what I see — a huge flower wall with orchids and roses," she said in a Snapchat video. West previously gifted Kardashian a floral wall on Mother's Day 2014.



