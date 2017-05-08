Surprise! Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout revealed in a new interview how she found out about ex-fiance Ryan Edwards’ engagement to his girlfriend, Mackenzie Standifer.

Chatting with MTV News for a piece published on Monday, May 8, Bookout, 25 — who shares son Bentley, 8, with Edwards — said that she had no idea when her former beau was going to ask for Standifer’s hand in marriage. However, the Bulletproof author was happy that Standifer was the one to let her know about the happy news.

"[Mackenzie] called me and told me, and Bentley was going to their house the next day," Bookout explained. "And she was super excited when she called me. She told me not to tell Bentley because they planned to tell him in person the next day. It was a tough secret to keep because I wanted to be excited with him, but obviously, it wasn't my place to tell him."

As fans witnessed on the Sunday, May 7, episode of TMOG, Standifer accepted a proposal from Edwards during a private, romantic dinner for two — complete with candles, champagne and a table covered in red rose petals.

“I need to ask you something. You ready? You wanna see it?” Edwards asked his ladylove before presenting her with a beautiful diamond ring. “… So I’m gonna get down on one knee. So, Mack, will you marry me? Because you are the most special girl I’ve ever met in my life.”

Despite her sometimes rocky relationship with Edwards, Bookout told MTV News that she is thrilled for her ex and his bride-to-be. "They genuinely care about each other," she said. "They have a very healthy relationship. I think she's very understanding and supportive of him — she's a really good friend to him, but she also has enough of a 'I'm not going to put up with your s--t attitude.' It's the perfect balance for what Ryan needs in a partner. I like her, so it has to be easier on him."

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.



