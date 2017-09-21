Home sweet, $2,850,000 home! Million Dollar Listing New York’s Steve Gold has come up with an entirely new way to list his properties. He created a lifestyle video that captures the Bravo star and his friends taking a road trip from New York City to what appears to be their weekend house in Roxbury, New York, three hours outside of Manhattan. Watch the video above to see the property, known as Deer Meadows Estate, which spans a sprawling 443 acres in the beautiful Catskill Mountains.

“The idea behind the video was to go beyond normal (boring) real estate photography and truly capture how one can enjoy this incredible property,” Gold exclusively tells Us. “When I first visited, I had a million ideas of what I could do there, as the property literally sat at the bottom of a mountain.”

The video captures Gold and his group of friends living an idyllic weekend – shopping for fresh veggies at farm stands, playing fetch with Gold’s adorable dog Pablo and drinking local wine … in other words: #WeekendGoals! “I imagined myself with a bunch of friends driving up together for a long weekend, eating, drinking, riding horses through the trails on the 443-acre property, rolling around on ATVs, just enjoying ourselves outside of the city and enjoying nature at its finest.”

The real estate mogul came up with the new way to sell his properties because he wanted clients to have a more interactive view. He tells Us, “I wanted to sell a vision, a lifestyle, not just another property. I think that is the future of advertising in general, not just in real estate. It is a lot more effort and a lot more time but the end result I think is pretty spectacular.”

Deer Meadows Estate is located in Roxbury, NY, and is listed by The Gold Group at Town Residential for $2,850,000.

