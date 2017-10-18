It’s happy hour somewhere! Author and celebrity party planner Mark Addison invited Us Weekly to Ladurée Soho in the heart of New York City, not only for a taste of their iconic macaroons, but also to share two delicious drink recipes from his new book, Cocktail Chameleon. Watch the video above to see a champagne cocktail that’s fit for a royal wedding and a coffee cocktail that pairs perfectly with dessert!

In the book, which should be a staple on your home bar, Addison dresses up 12 classic cocktails in 12 unique variations for 144 signature takes on the classics. He also shares his expertise when it comes to hosting perfect cocktail party.

Mark Addison’s Tips for a Successful Cocktail Party

1. "Get out from ‘behind the bar’ and enjoy your own party by serving a signature drink. This will simplify your shopping list and your party budget."



2. "Choose a recipe that serves 8 to 10 drinks or one that can be 'batched' in advance and chilled until ready to serve. Then you just have to top it off and garnish."



3. "Choose red carpet-worthy glassware. Think of the glass you choose as the attire for your cocktail!"



The cocktail guru shares a recipe for the “Provence” with Us first. He said that the Provence was originally created to celebrate the wedding of Prince William and Duchess Kate. He added, “If it is fit for The Royals, it is fit for any glamorous celebration!”

Addison finishes with a dessert coffee cocktail called “La Seville,” named after the Spanish city of Seville because of its citrus fruit of the same name – Seville Orange. This drink is an ideal after-dinner drink or pre-party pick-me-up. He pairs espresso with oranges, both slightly bitter and powerfully aromatic, in a way that comes across as both assertive and very suave, like Don Juan, he said.



Watch the video to see Addison’s step-by-step tutorial of his signature cocktails, then try the recipes below. For even more drinks you’ll want at your next happy hour, check out Cocktail Chameleon.



Christopher Yoham

Provence, Champagne Cocktial

Ingredients

2 tsp lavender syrup*

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 oz gin, chilled in the freezer

5 oz brut champagne, chilled

Glassware

8-oz flute

Garnish

Fresh lavender sprig

Yield

6 1/2 oz, serves 1

Directions

Combine the syrup, lemon juice and gin in the flute and top with champagne.

Garnish with the lavender sprig.

*Lavender Syrup

Ingredients

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

2 Tbsp dried lavender flowers

Yield

5 oz

Directions

In a small saucepan, boil the water and sugar, stirring until the sugar completely dissolves. Stir in the lavender flowers, pushing them under the surface with a spoon, and immediately remove the pan from the heat. Cover and steep for 20 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve, pressing down firmly on the herbs with the back of the spoon to extract any remaining syrup. Funnel into a 5-oz bottle and refrigerate.

Christopher Yoham

La Seville, Coffee Cocktail

Ingredients

2 oz cold espresso

2 oz orange vodka*

1 oz orange liqueur

Glassware

6-oz cocktail glass, chilled at least 20 minutes

Garnish

1 orange curl

1 chocolate-covered orange peel

Bar Tools

cocktail shaker

cocktail strainer

Yield

5 oz, serves 1

Directions

Fill the shaker with ice and add all the ingredients, shaking until well-chilled. Strain into the glass and garnish with the orange peel.

*Orange Vodka

Ingredients

1 bottle (750ml) premium vodka

1 1/2 cups grated orange zest

Yield

25 oz

Directions

Combine the vodka and orange zest in a sterilized 1-quart Mason jar, reserving the vodka bottle for later use. Seal the jar and set aside in a cool, dark spot until the vodka is fragrant and tastes of oranges, about 3 days. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve lined with cheesecloth, discarding solids, then pour vodka back into the bottle. Store in a cool, dark sport for up to one year. Be sure to label bottle for easy identification.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!