Hugh Hefner Leaves Playboy Mansion One Last Time

Hugh Hefner, who died of natural causes at the age of 91 on Wednesday, September 27, has departed his famed Playboy Mansion in the Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles for the final time.

The legendary magazine publisher was carried out of the luxurious home in a blacked-out vehicle at 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, September 28. Police were on the scene to ensure that photographers and fans did not get in the way as the gates of the mansion opened and the motorcade slowly drove away.



Maciel/BACKGRID

Hefner's son Cooper confirmed the news of his dad's death in a statement. "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," the 26-year-old film producer wrote. "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Hef founded Playboy in 1953 and was lauded through the years for being a philanthropist, political activist and sexual liberation advocate. He will be laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe, who was featured on the cover and as the centerfold of the first issue of Playboy, at Westwood Village Memorial Park in L.A.

Many celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the media mogul after the news of his death. Jenny McCarthy, who has appeared on six Playboy covers, tweeted, "RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94." Carmen Electra noted, "I just can't stop crying and I can't imagine how many bunnies are crying for u too. U are a class act and I will always have gratitude for your kindness."



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!