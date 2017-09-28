Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton reflected on their fond memories together at the Playboy mansion following the Wednesday, September 27, death of the brand’s legendary founder, Hugh Hefner.



Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef. She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis 👯👯👯👯👴🏼👯👯👯👯👯 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

“Paris & I are reminiscing about the Playboy parties at the mansion & how much we love Hef,” Kardashian, 36, wrote on Twitter. “She’s texts me the perfect Hef emojis.”

Hilton, who never appeared in the magazine but regularly attended Hefner’s infamous parties, replied: “Going to miss Hef!And yes so many fun times with you at the #PlayboyMansion. #LingerieParty.”

Prior to sharing their text message conversation with their millions of followers, both stars took to the social media site to honor the late magazine founder. “RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo,” Kardashian, who appeared Playboy’s December 2007 cover, wrote. Hilton, meanwhile, shared a series of photos, including one with the text, “So sad to hear the news about Hugh Hefner. He was a #Legend, innovator & one of a kind. We had so many fun & incredible memories together. I will miss him dearly. Rest In Peace my friend.”

As previously reported, Hefner died on Wednesday at the age of 91. His son Cooper released a statement shortly after to honor his father’s life and achievements. "My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” the 26-year-old said. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!