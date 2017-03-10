Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden and his estranged wife, Kathleen Biden, are waving the white flag. The pair filed a consent motion in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, March 8, to divorce in a “dignified, respectful and family-focused manner,” the Washington Post reports.



“The parties recognize the benefit to themselves, their children, and their families in moving to finalize their divorce amicably and privately,” the motion reads.

The decision comes after Kathleen accused her lawyer husband of infidelity and dropping tens of thousands of dollars on drugs and prostitutes in shocking divorce documents previously obtained by Us. As reported, Kathleen claimed in the March 2 filing that Hunter spends so much money on his own “interests” that he’s leaving their family in a state of financial despair.



The document also stated that Hunter and Kathleen “separated on or about October 2015, due to irreconcilable differences concerning Mr. Biden’s conduct, including drug use and infidelity.”

(In a statement to Us Weekly, Hunter’s lawyer Sarah Mancinelli told Us earlier this month: "Hunter and Kathleen have been separated for some time and are in the process of finalizing a divorce. Hunter loves and admires Kathleen as a person, a mother, and a friend. He hopes their privacy can be respected at this time.")

As previously reported, Hunter is now dating his late brother Beau Biden’s wife, Hallie.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most," Hunter said in a statement to the New York Post’s Page Six on March 1. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

Beau Biden died in May 2015 at the age of 46 after suffering from brain cancer. Hunter and Kathleen share three daughters.

