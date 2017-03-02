Hunter Biden and his estranged wife, Kathleen Biden, separated in October 2015, and she filed for divorce last December, according to court documents that surfaced on Thursday, March 2. (One day earlier, on Wednesday, March 1, the New York Post’s Page Six reported that Hunter was dating his late brother’s widow, Hallie.)

According to the documents, Hunter, 47, and Kathleen decided to formally separate in October 2015, though she reportedly asked him to move out of the house earlier that year, in July. The Washington D.C. Superior Court confirmed to Us that Kathleen cited “irreconcilable differences between the parties concerning defendant’s [Hunter’s] conduct.” The documents also state that Kathleen is seeking sole legal custody of youngest daughter Maisy with “reasonable visitation.”

It is not specified what the “conduct” in question was, although Kathleen also alleged in the court documents that “recent conduct creates situations that are unsafe or traumatic for the parties’ children, and his judgment is frequently impaired,” according to TMZ.

Hunter made headlines just two months prior to the couple’s decision to part ways, when an account associated with his email was one of thousands linked to the extramarital affair dating website Ashley Madison. Hunter, whose birth name is Robert Biden, denied setting up the account and accused an outside party of setting up a fake account under his name.

Hunter and Kathleen share three daughters together: Finnegan, Naomi and Maisy.

As reported on Wednesday, March 1, Hunter is currently dating his late older brother Beau’s widow, Hallie. Hunter confirmed their relationship to Page Six in a statement Wednesday, expressing how he and Hallie were “incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most.”

Hunter also noted that the pair have “been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.” His father, former Vice President Joe Biden, said that he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, give the couple their blessing.

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness,” he said. “They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Joe’s eldest son, Beau, died from brain cancer in May 2015, a tragic event that made it nearly impossible for the former VP to consider a presidential run in May 2016. “No one should ever seek the presidency unless they’re able to devote their whole heart and soul and passion into just doing that,” he told ABC News at the time. “Beau was my soul. I just wasn’t ready to be able to do that. My one regret is my Beau’s not here. I don’t have any other regrets.”

