Hunter Biden’s estranged wife, Kathleen Biden, is accusing the lawyer of infidelity and dropping tens of thousands of dollars on drugs and prostitutes in shocking new divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly.



In the filings, which were first reported by Page Six on Thursday, March 2, the mom of three claims that Hunter — who is now dating his late brother Beau’s widow, Hallie — spends so much money on his own “interests” that he’s leaving their family in a state of financial despair.



Paul Morigi/Getty Images

“His spending rarely relates to legitimate family expenses, but focuses on his own travel (at times multiple hotel rooms on the same night), gifts for other women, alcohol, strip clubs, or other personal indulgences,” the documents filed at the DC Superior Court on February 23 read. “Throughout the parties’ separation, Mr. Biden has created financial concerns for the family by spending extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations), while leaving the family with no funds to pay legitimate bills.”

According to the motion, Kathleen seeks to limit her ex to a $5,000-a-month allowance. She’s also asking that she and her daughters receive a $20,000 monthly allowance. Kathleen alleges that Hunter has spent $122,000 in just two months and has reduced his family’s monthly allowance from $17,000 to $7,500. The document also claims that Hunter, who was the sole earner in the family, has “continued to incur credit card debt … [and] has maxed out available cash advances” and that they’re also suffering from “double mortgages on both real estate properties they own, and [have] tax debt of at least $313,970.” The document also claims that “the parties have bounced three checks to their housekeeper and owe medical providers and therapists for outstanding bills.”

The document states that Hunter and Kathleen “separated on or about October 2015, due to irreconcilable differences concerning Mr. Biden’s conduct, including drug use and infidelity.”

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In a statement to Us Weekly, Hunter’s lawyer Sarah Mancinelli says: "Hunter and Kathleen have been separated for some time and are in the process of finalizing a divorce. Hunter loves and admires Kathleen as a person, a mother, and a friend. He hopes their privacy can be respected at this time."

As previously reported, the exes made headlines this week after it was revealed that Hunter is now dating Beau’s widow, Hallie, and that the relationship has the blessing of Hunter’s father, former Vice President Joe Biden, and wife Jill.

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most,” Hunter told Page Six in a statement on Wednesday, March 1. “We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

In a similar statement to Page Six, the former Vice President said: “We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died in May 2015 at the age of 46 after suffering from brain cancer.

