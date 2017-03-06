Hunter and Hallie Biden were spotted shopping together at a drugstore in Wilmington, Delaware, on Sunday, March 5, days after their unexpected new romance made headlines.

In an attempt to keep a low profile, the new couple took different cars to a Walgreen's store near Hallie's home, arriving and departing separately. Hiding behind aviator sunglasses and covering her wedding ring finger, Hallie — who was married to Hunter's late brother, Beau Biden — arrived at the store with her 12-year-old daughter, Natalie, and another young girl.

Hunter, meanwhile, showed up alone in a navy NYPD baseball cap and sunglasses. He parked his Ford truck behind the store and walked around to the front to meet Hallie, 43, inside, the Daily Mail reports.

Hunter, the youngest son of former vice president Joe Biden, confirmed his surprising relationship with his sister-in-law in a statement to Page Six on Wednesday, March 1. "Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most," Hunter, 47, told the outlet. "We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way."



Joe, 74, and his wife, former first lady Dr. Jill Biden, gave the couple their blessing. In a statement to Page Six, the politician said, "We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill's full and complete support and we are happy for them." (Joe's son Beau, who was married to Hallie from 2002 until his death, died of brain cancer at age 46 in May 2015.)



Hunter has been estranged from his wife, Kathleen Biden, since October 2015. In divorce documents obtained by Us Weekly, she accused the lawyer of infidelity and alleged that he spent tens of thousands of dollars on drugs and prostitutes. In a statement to Us, Hunter's lawyer Sarah Mancinelli said, "Hunter and Kathleen have been separated for some time and are in the process of finalizing a divorce. Hunter loves and admires Kathleen as a person, a mother, and a friend. He hopes their privacy can be respected at this time."



