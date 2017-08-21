Ian Somerhalder Confirms Baby is Here With Sweet Note to Nikki Reed

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Enjoying the first moments of fatherhood! Ian Somerhalder confirmed that he and Nikki Reed welcomed their first child by penning a sweet note to his wife on Monday, August 21.

"Just a quick note to you my beautiful wife. You are briefly napping on the other side of the room after being an amazing mom all night so you'll read this when you wake… “ he wrote alongside a photo of Reed’s Fit Pregnancy and Baby cover. “Seeing these images reminds me of those amazing 9 months that you sacrificed your whole being to grow our little one. The kindness, the beauty and organic nature of these photos makes me so very proud.”

Silja Magg

"You brought such fun and such power into our lives being pregnant but you literally brought the word sexy into pregnancy, we all see it,” the Vampire Diaries alum continued. "Thank you for being my partner in this life and thank you for inspiring not just me but all others who read, hear or see what your soul gives us.”

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Bodhi Soleli, on July 25, according to E! News.

Though Reed has yet to publicly comment on their new addition, she gushed over her little one when announcing she was expecting. “Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” she wrote at the time, alongside a photo of Somerhalder, cradling her and kissing her baby bump. "All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love, your parents.”

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.