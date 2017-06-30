Some cats have all the luck! Ian Somerhalder took to Instagram on Thursday, June 29, to share a sweet photo with his feline friend Sohalia. The pair are seen cuddling for the camera with matching smizes.



“Sohalia prefers shoulders to laps…she is our sweet shoulder cat. I’ll be at CatCon exclusively on Sunday, August 13th – looking forward to seeing all of you, taking part in the CatCon Awards and talking all things feline and ISF!” the Vampire Diaries vet captioned the sweet photo.



Somerhalder has been a long-time animal rights advocate. In March 2016, the Lost alum announced that the Ian Somerhalder Foundation had helped more than 1,000 animals with its emergency animal grants. His affection extends beyond house pets.



In January he posted a sweet photo of his horse with the caption, “Getting some chill time with my big child.” Somerhalder revealed that it had been a childhood dream to own a paint horse, and that the steed was a birthday gift from wife Nikki Reed. The part Native American actor often shares photos with his “big child” to champion protected land for wild horses.

Of course, Somerhalder has another child on the way with the Twilight alum, 29. The couple shared the news with dual Instagram posts on May 4. The photo shows a very pregnant Reed wearing a beautiful chambray dress with the smitten father-to-be on his knees kissing her belly.

“In my 38 years on this earth I've never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this. I can't think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast...because that's what they do, they grow so fast,” Somerhalder wrote.

If his affection for fur babies is any indication of a big heart, we can expect the couple’s child to be showered with love.

