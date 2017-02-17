Fist Fight’s tough teacher, Ice Cube, expresses himself for Us Weekly by sharing 25 things you may not know about him in this week's issue. Catch the Compton, California–raised rapper turned actor, 47, in Fist Fight alongside Charlie Day and Tracy Morgan, in theaters February 17.

1. Fatburger is my favorite fast-food place. I always order a Fatburger with cheese, mustard, mayo and egg.

2. The artist dead or alive I’d most like to collaborate with is Prince.

3. Not a day goes by that I don’t thank God.

4. To keep it gangsta, you gotta wear all black.

5. The greatest part of being a dad is teaching your kids [O’Shea, 26, Darrell, 24, Kareema, 23, and Shareef, 21] to be responsible people.

6. Mutual respect has been my secret to a happy marriage with my wife, Kimberly.

7. Twitter is the app I use most. It’s becoming a problem, lol.

8. The hardest part about being an actor is pulling up so many different emotions.

9. My homeboy Kebo gave me the best advice I’ve ever received: Mind your own business and you’ll live longer.

10. The best thing about my hometown of Compton is the people.

11. If I could have any superhero power, it would be to fly.

12. Hands down, my favorite musical artist of all time is Michael Jackson. King of Pop forever.

13. The craziest thing a fan ever did to me was grab my face. It freaked me out!

14. The last time I hung out with Dr. Dre was right after N.W.A. were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



That was an amazing night we will always remember.

15. My personal motto is “Kick ass and take names.”

16. Jaws is my favorite movie.

17. The most important lesson I try to instill in my kids is: Nobody loves you more than your family.

18. I keep the head of the anaconda from my 1997 movie Anaconda on a shelf.

19. My TV is always turned to ESPN’s SportsCenter. I watch it all day and all night long.

20. Craig from Friday is the character I’ve played who I relate to the most.

21. When I was a kid, my bike was my most treasured possession.

22. The first thing I do when I wake up is open my eyes. Duh.

23. The last time I was starstruck was when I met the civil rights activist, Dick Gregory.

24. The person I text the most who isn’t in my family is my manager.

25. AmeriKKKa’s Most Wanted is the album cover I’m most proud of. It still makes me smile.

