Cue the waterworks. This week in celebrity interviews, Us Weekly Video caught up with This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia, who plays Jack on the hit NBC series. The hunky star, 39, warned Us that no Kleenex will be spared when his character’s highly anticipated death is finally revealed. Watch above!



“I don’t think it’s scalable,” Ventimiglia said while talking about the climatic moment. “You’re making people fall in love with Jack and Rebecca and the relationship with these kids and everything, that I really feel people are going to be crushed when that moment comes.”

While we attempt to prepare ourselves, we can always count on Bachelor alum Ali Fedotowsky to make Us laugh with her first-time parenting stories. The newlywed, who tied the knot with Kevin Manno on March 3, also chatted with Us Weekly Video this week and admitted that life with her adorable daughter Molly isn’t all that cute sometimes.

“One night Molly decided to have a projectile poop and it went all over her nursery door and it was during the middle of the night,” the former reality star candidly quipped. “She poops all down the side of Kevin and poops all in my hand — it was so funny, we just, like, broke down laughing.”

Watch the video above for more tidbits from this week’s celebrity interviews, including what Luke Perry won’t let his 16-year-old daughter ever do!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!