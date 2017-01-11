Gracie Rainsberry and Audrey Doering, identical twins separated a birth, met each other on FaceTime in December 2016 — the same week each learned of one another’s existence. But this is so much better: On Wednesday, January 11, the 10-year-old sisters, who were born in China, reunited in person on Good Morning America. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the studio. Watch the emotional reunion in the video above.

“It’s very overwhelming,” a choked-up Gracie told GMA cohosts Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.



Added Audrey: “It felt like there was somebody missing. Now, it’s complete.”

Audrey’s mom, Jennifer Doering, discovered her daughter had a twin when she went searching for the fifth grader’s “Finding Ad.” A Finding Ad is how Chinese orphanages list children for adoption, and they typically include a picture — and if they were abandoned, where they were found. With the help of a researcher, Jennifer located a photo of Audrey on her Chinese foster mother’s knee — with another baby who looked just like her — last month. “It was unbelievable, this is stuff you read about … how could it really be that there are two of them?” Jennifer told GMA. “As soon as I had that picture I was desperate to find out who that other child was.”

With the help of Facebook, Jennifer and Audrey, who live in Wisconsin, tracked down Gracie and her family in Washington state.



Gracie admitted she was overcome with emotion when she found out she had a twin. “I was, like … started to cry a lot, and my mom kept on asking me … and what my crying was for, and I was saying, ‘I don’t know,’” she told GMA. “I didn’t know what to think.”

As it turns out, the sisters have more in common than their looks. “We both love chicken Alfredo,” Gracie said. “That’s like one of our favorite foods. And we both love mac ’n’ cheese!”

A doctor conducted a DNA test and confirmed Gracie and Audrey are identical twins with 100 percent certainty.

