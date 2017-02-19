Work it, girl! Iggy Azalea twerked with her butt high up in the air in a racy video she shared with fans via Instagram on Friday, February 17.

In the short clip, the “Team” singer, 26, dons a tight blue T-shirt, dark red booty shorts and a pair of towering, black heels as she rehearses in what appears to be a dance studio. On her instructor’s count, she goes from kneeling to a downward dog-like pose with her butt up high and her legs spread apart in a matter of seconds.

Getting ready for 🇭🇰 A post shared by Iggy Azalea (@thenewclassic) on Feb 17, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Then, at the instructor’s command, she starts to twerk, showing off her sexy moves in what many of her commenters and fans guessed to be a part of her upcoming show.

Azalea has kept a relatively low profile since her split from fiancé Nick Young last June. She and the NBA star, who got engaged in June 2015, had a rocky few months after a video leaked in March 2016 showed Young, 31, allegedly admitting to cheating on the rapper.

The pair tried to give their relationship another chance, but just three months later, Azalea decided to pull the plug for good.

“Unfortunately although I love Nick and have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him — it’s become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to,” she wrote in a post to Instagram on June 19. “I genuinely wish Nick the best. It’s never easy to part ways with the person you planned your entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page.”

Azalea was briefly linked to music producer French Montana following her split from Young, and was spotted with another eligible bachelor, music producer Ljay Currie, in January.

