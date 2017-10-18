Her too. Ilana Glazer joined thousands of women on social media for the #MeToo campaign to share her own stories of sexual harassment, including one that led her to fire two men from her show Broad City.

“I’ve been sexually harassed countless times,” the Comedy Central series' co-creator wrote in a post on Instagram on Tuesday, October 17. “In middle school, in high school — by more teachers than students! At work as a waitress, at work as a showrunner!”

#metoo - big queenly thanks to @tracelysette & @violadavis posting this so i felt brave enough to! A post shared by ilana glazer (@ilanusglazer) on Oct 17, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

“Same, same, same - I was a woman in both places,” the actress, 30, wrote. “I was sexually harassed by a creepyass doctor just last year and filed a complaint in NYC. I’ve fired a couple dudes — one background actor and a sound guy."

Glazer admitted that people questioned her decision to fire the two guys, but knew she had to, especially given that she had the power to act on it as a showrunner. The actress said, "I was asked, ‘Are you sure?’ Hm, okay yeah lemme think a sec — yeah I’m f--king SURE. Cuz getting sexually harassed seems to be a constant, but having the opportunity to do something about it is rare.”

The Rough Night star thanked Trace Lysette and Viola Davis for giving her the courage to share her stories, captioning the post: “#metoo - big queenly thanks to @tracelysette & @violadavis posting this so I felt brave enough to!”

Glazer is one of many actresses and other social media users who bravely shared their own past experiences with sexual assault and harassment using the hashtag #MeToo. Alyssa Milano began the trend on Twitter after dozens of women came forward last week with accusations of sexual misconduct against film producer Harvey Weinstein — and since then the hashtag has been used thousands of times by both women and men sharing their stories.



