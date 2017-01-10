Iman and David Bowie at Hammerstein Ballroom during Keep A Child Alive's 6th Annual Black Ball in 2009. Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Gone but never forgotten. Iman paid tribute to her late husband, David Bowie, with a sweet Instagram post on Tuesday, January 10, the one-year anniversary of the music icon's untimely death.

The supermodel, 61, shared a picture of a gorgeous double rainbow above the New York City skyline, which she captioned, "Jan 10th, 2016 NYC Skyline #ForeverAndEver #ForeverLove #BowieForever."

Several fans commented on the touching tribute with heart and rainbow emojis. "Forever in our hearts," one Instagram user wrote. Another added, "He was definitely checking in and sending love."



Iman and Bowie married in April 1992. Eight years later, they welcomed their daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, now 16. The legendary "Fame" singer died at the age of 69 in January 2016 after a private 18-month battle with liver cancer. Two days before his death, he released his final album, the critically acclaimed Blackstar.



Since then, Iman has shared a number of heartbreaking social media posts in honor of her late husband. In June, the cosmetics mogul posted an Instagram shot on what would have been the couple's anniversary. "June 6th...., 24th wedding anniversary #foreverlove," she captioned the black-and-white image of herself and Bowie posing on the beach.



In an interview taped before the entertainer's death, the Somali-born fashion icon opened up about her 24-year marriage to Bowie on an episode of Oprah: Where Are They Now? "When we are home, we are just Iman and David," she said. "We're not anybody else."

