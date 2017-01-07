On Saturday, January 7, Iman posted a quote that seemed to resonate especially deeply this time of year. “All it takes is 1 song to bring 1,000 memories,” the quote reads. Bowie died of cancer on January 10, 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.



The pair was married for 23 years and in June, Iman shared a gorgeous black-and-white image from their wedding day to commemorate what would have been their 24th wedding anniversary. “#foreverlove,” she captioned the shot.



According to the director of Bowie’s “Lazarus” music video, Johan Renck, the rock legend wasn’t aware that his liver cancer was terminal until just three months before his death.



“The week we were shooting is when he found out that is over,” Renck said on BBC2’s David Bowie: The Last Five Years, according to Page Six. “We’ll end treatment or whatever that means, that his illness has won.”

The BBC2 documentary chronicles Bowie’s 2003 A Reality Tour, as well as the last few years of his life, and includes rare and never-before-seen footage of the musician, including an early interview in which he was asked whether he always wanted to be famous.



“Yeah. It’s more than being a star,” he responded, according to Page Six. “What it is really is that I want to be productive. I’m not content to just be a rock ’n’ roll star all my life. I am trying to be one at the moment because I need it at the moment for a particular reason so I can get off and do other things.”

