Iman shared a rare photo of her daughter, Lexi, whom she shared with late husband of 24 years, David Bowie, in honor of the teen’s 17th birthday on Thursday, August 17 — and she’s just as photogenic as her mom!

The supermodel, 62, shared a selfie that Lexi took during a day by the water. In the pic, she shows off her curly red locks and septum piercing, and wears a white bikini top while giving the camera a slight smile. “The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove,” Iman captioned the post.

The Queen of my heart Lexi Jones at 17 years old! #selfportrait #LexiLove A post shared by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Aug 17, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

A birthday tribute for Lexi was also posted to Bowie’s Instagram account on Thursday. “HAPPY 17th BIRTHDAY TO LEXI ‘You’re only seventeen…’ We’re sure you will all want to join us in wishing many happy returns of the day to Alexandria Zahra Jones on her 17th birthday,” the post read. “Happy Birthday Lexi, here’s wishing you a similarly bright future with love ’n stuff from everybody here.”

The post also mentioned that Iman recently became a grandmother when her 39-year-old daughter, Zulekha, whom she shares with ex Spencer Haywood, gave birth. “FOOTNOTE: Congratulations are also due to Iman on becoming a grandmother, with the arrival of baby Lavinia Rose Young to Iman’s daughter Zulekha and her husband Jason,” the post continued.

Iman has always kept Lexi out of the spotlight, particularly after her father’s death in January 2016. Bowie passed away at age 69 after a long, private battle with liver cancer. After his death, a source told Us that Iman, who wed the legendary musician in 1992, was “torn apart,” but she was holding it together for her youngest daughter. “Iman is staying strong for Lexi,” the source said.

