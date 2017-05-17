Michael Stewart/Getty Images

Hoping to break into the fashion world? IMG is launching its first-ever fashion camp for teens ages 14 to 18 to learn about modeling, styling, fashion photography and event planning from some of the industry pros.

Models Ashley Graham, Lily Aldridge and Jasmine Tookes have all signed on to lead seminars during the week-long program. "It is so incredibly exciting to have the opportunity to speak with young people about both my path and ways they can create their own paths into the industry,” Graham tells Us Weekly. "There is no map or guidebook to help navigate; a lot of it is attitude, hard work, and the ability to think about unique ways you can stand out in the real world.”



IMG executives such as the President of IMG Models Ivan Bart and Senior VP and Managing Director of IMG Fashion Catherine Bennett will also be speaking to campers during the program. Other VIPs include fashion editor Zanna Roberts Rassi, Tome fashion designer Ryan Lobo, founder of Art + Commerce Jimmy Moffat, photographer Russell James and Wall Group founder Brooke Wall.

IMG Fashion Camp will be held at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, from July 30 to August 5. Get more details and sign up for the program on IMG’s website here.

