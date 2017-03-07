Mike Pence, Donald Trump and Paul Ryan at the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in 2017. Credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/Getty Images

House Republicans introduced a bill on Monday, March 6, to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. The GOP's proposal, called the American Health Care Act, would replace several core aspects of former President Barack Obama's legislation and would likely leave millions of Americans uninsured.

Though the Republican bill would largely continue coverage for people with pre-existing conditions and allow young people to stay on their parents' health plans until the age of 26, it would also roll back the expansion of Medicaid, rid the requirement for large corporations to offer coverage to full-time employees and eliminate the requirement for individuals to have insurance. It would also increase premiums for those who allow their coverage to lapse, cut Planned Parenthood funding and put low-income citizens at a disadvantage.

President Donald Trump reiterated his distaste for Obamacare on Twitter early Tuesday, March 7, writing, "Our wonderful new Healthcare Bill is now out for review and negotiation. ObamaCare is a complete and total disaster - is imploding fast!"

House Oversight Committee Charman Jason Chaffetz also discussed the new measure while appearing on CNN's New Day on Tuesday morning, saying, "Rather than getting that new iPhone that [low-income Americans] just love and want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they should invest in their own health care."



Many Democrats, meanwhile, denounced the new bill, arguing that it may strip millions of Americans of their health care coverage. "Republicans will force tens of millions of families to pay more for worse coverage — and push millions of Americans off of health coverage entirely," House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said in a statement on Twitter on Monday night, adding the hashtag #MakeAmericaSickAgain.



Naturally, people took to social media to share their thoughts on the health care proposal, sharing countless memes comparing Obamacare with the American Health Care Act. See the best reactions below!



