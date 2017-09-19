Halle Berry appears to have a new man in her life. The actress, 51, posted a photo on Instagram snuggling up to music producer Alex Da Kid. She captioned the Tuesday, September 19, black and white snap: "My balance.”

The music producer, whose real name is Alexander Grant, also posted the photo to his Twitter account, similarly writing: "My.....balance…”

While it is unknown how long the two have been dating, Berry recently poked fun at her single relationship status. On May 27, she showed off a ripped white tee shirt that read “No More Boyfriends.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Greg Doherty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Berry was married to former MLB star David Justice from 1992 to 1997, R&B singer Eric Benét from 2001 to 2005 and French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016. She shares daughter Nahla, 9, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and son Maceo, 3, with Martinez.

Earlier this year, the Extant actress opened up about her divorces during a Q&A session in Los Angeles. "I have learned to deal with three failed marriages, which has not been easy, especially when there's children involved," she said. "[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it's going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That's what fairy tales taught me as a kid ... and I'm kind of anti-fairy tales today.”

Berry added that she "often felt guilty and responsible" for her failed relationships, but found the value in each experience. "All of those relationships were necessary for me," she said. "We all come here with lessons that we have to learn, and those relationships provided me with lessons that got me to where I am right now. For that, I'm grateful. But it has been hard. It's been a difficult part of my life."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!