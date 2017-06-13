Is LeAnn Rimes Addressing Brandi Glanville Feud in This Blog Post?

Paul Archuleta/GC Images; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Using her words! LeAnn Rimes seemingly addressed her feud with Brandi Glanville in a telling blog post. The entry, published on Monday, June 12, was titled “Hate the Hate, LovE the Hater.”

The 34-year-old country singer opened up about the importance of responding to the hateful actions of others with love. “Extending LovE to those who have hurt us is what we are called to do. It’s the grace that leads us home. It’s an everyday practice of showing up for LovE and living in LovE,” Rimes — who is married to Glanville’s ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian — wrote. “By extending LovE to those who have hurt us, it doesn’t mean we bypass the anger or suppress our feelings. We actually allow ourselves to feel the feelings. Moving through the feelings allows space for forgiveness and empathy.”

As previously reported, Glanville, 44 — who shares sons Mason, 13, and Jake, 10, with Cibrian, 43 — accused Rimes of allegedly stalking her while out to dinner with her boyfriend, Donald “DJ” Friese, at Nobu in Malibu last month.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum made the claim in a Twitter post on Friday, June 9. Glanville shared a screenshot of one of Friese's Snapchats, which appeared to show that Rimes had viewed four of his posts prior to showing up at the restaurant. "Stalking my boyfriend to show up with my kids was the last straw," Glanville wrote.

In her blog post, Rimes suggested that the former Bravo star had manipulated the truth. “Will we be disappointed at the twisting of innocence and the actions of others? Of course we will, but we will remain steadfast in LovE. My heart is on a trajectory of opening to all, extending LovE to all and we all know, once we set out on a mission we will be tested on the regular,” she continued. “So, let’s just keep walking on the side of the light and reminding ourselves that these tests are presenting us with a chance for the greater expansion of LovE.”

For his part, Cibrian clapped back at Glanville’s allegations in a statement to Us Weekly on Saturday, June 10. "I normally don't respond to Brandi's foolishness but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife," he told Us. "LeAnn is a fantastic stepmom to the boys and is always gracious to their mother. Having to put up with Brandi's made up drama all the time is extremely frustrating. After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant."

Glanville and Rimes’ feud began in 2009, when the “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” songstress fell in love with Cibrian on the set of Lifetime’s made-for-TV movie Northern Lights. As Us Weekly exclusively revealed at the time, Rimes and Cibrian — both married then — began a full-fledged affair on set. Rimes was previously married to backup dancer Dean Sheremet from 2002 to 2010.

