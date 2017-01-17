Lindsay Lohan walks the red carpet of Firenze4ever 14th Edition Party hosted by LuisaViaRoma on Jan. 9, 2017, in Florence, Italy. Credit: Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan fans thought the actress might be converting to Islam after she recently posted a message in Arabic.

The Mean Girls star, 30, wiped her Instagram account of all photos and videos earlier this month and changed her bio to the common Arabic phrase “Alaikum salam,” which means, roughly, “Peace be upon you.”

The former child star has previously expressed interest in the religion. She was photographed carrying the Quran in NYC in 2015 and wearing a headscarf while meeting with Syrian refugees in October.



Lohan, who was raised Catholic, discussed why she was carrying the Muslim holy book in a rare interview with Turkey’s Habertürk TV in October. "In America I was going through a lot with past things that had happened to me over a 10-year span, and my very close friends who have been there for me a lot in London are Saudi, and they gave me [the] Quran and I brought it to New York because I was learning, and it opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning,” she said.



The Parent Trap star is also studying Arabic, which is why she has a bizarre new accent. “It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” she told the Daily Mail in November. “I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic."

However, a source told Us Weekly that she has not converted to Islam. Her mother, Dina Lohan, also told Gossip Cop that her daughter has not switched faiths and is just taking a hiatus from social media.



