Cue the wedding bells! Mandy Moore is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Taylor Goldsmith.

The “Candy” singer, 33, was spotted at Caffe Luxxe in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood on Tuesday, September 12, flaunting what appears to be an engagement ring.



“Mandy was here yesterday afternoon with three older adults grabbing coffee. I did not notice that she had a ring on her finger, but I did notice how good of a mood she was in. celebrities come in here all the time and she was one of the nicest and the happiest,” an eyewitness told E! News of the “Cry” crooner. “She got a latte and paid for everyone’s drinks. Her and the others she was with were laughing, hugging and very cheerful. It looked like they were celebrating something.”

The This Is Us actress and the indie rock band guitarist celebrated their two-year anniversary in July. “The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T,” the A Walk to Remember actress captioned a heartfelt Instagram picture of the duo at the time.

The best 2 years. Never not smiling with you, T. ❤️💜💚💛💙 A post shared by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Although the Tangled voicer, who split from ex-husband Ryan Adams in 2015, has yet to confirm the news, she has been open in the past about her desire to walk down the aisle again and eventually have children. In fact, the former teen pop star told Conan O’Brien in March 2017 that her experience portraying Rebecca Pearson on her NBC hit series has made her excited to be a mom. “I don’t know how to change a diaper,” she said. “I had crew members showing me how to change a diaper. I’m terrible, but yes, it has sort of activated that maternal side of me that I’m totally ready to have kids now.”

