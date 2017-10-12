Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Are wedding bells in the air? Zachary Quinto may be engaged to his longtime boyfriend, Miles McMillan.

The Star Trek actor, 40, flaunted a silver band on his left ring finger in a photo with McMillan on Wednesday, October 11. “A laurel canyon kind of night,” he captioned the snapshot of himself wrapping his arm around his beau on Instagram.

McMillan teased a potential engagement on his Instagram story as well when he zoomed in on the ring Quinto bore.

Although neither the American Horror Story star nor the model have confirmed the speculated engagement, the couple has been going strong since 2013, when they were first seen together in public and made their relationship official later that year. The lovebirds moved into a New York City apartment together in 2015.

The duo does not shy away from doting on their romance on social media either. “I can’t stop thinking about how much you’ve evolved and expanded these past four years. How easily you’ve stepped into yourself with powerful intuition and confidence. Watching you grow is one of my greatest pleasures and learning from you is one of the greatest gifts,” Quinto captioned an Instagram photo of McMillan in June on his birthday. “Your beauty is unparalleled — inside and out. Your inherent goodness is a constant inspiration. And your wisdom is beautifully humbling. Saturn returns to carry you into your full potential with power and limitless possibility. I cannot wait to watch you embrace it all. I love you so much. Happy birthday my love.”

Prior to McMillan, Quinto dated Jonathan Groff. The two split in July 2013 due to busy work schedules, sources told Us Weekly at the time.

