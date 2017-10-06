Vin Diesel may have just shown his allegiance in the ongoing feud between his The Fast and the Furious costars Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The action star, 50, shared a photo to Instagram late on Thursday, October 5, posing with Gibson and their late costar Paul Walker. He captioned the post, “Brotherhood...”

Diesel and Johnson famously feuded on the set of the franchise’s eighth installment, The Fate of the Furious. After Johnson ranted about an unprofessional costar on social media in August 2016, fans speculated he was talking about Diesel, and Johnson did little to shoot down the rumors. “I was very clear with what I said. I've been in the game a long time," Johnson explained to the Los Angeles Times in November of that year. "Would Universal [Pictures] have preferred that didn't happen? Sure, we talked about it. The irony is after that, and as they do their tracking and all their analysis, the interest [in Fast 8] shot through the roof to a whole other level."

Matt Kennedy/Universal Studios

Diesel’s photo came just one day after Gibson went on a rant against Johnson, blaming him for delaying the ninth film in the franchise. “#PSA Congratulations to @TheRock and your bother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and furious franchise about YOU — And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post,” the 38-year-old actor captioned an Instagram post, confirming that the franchise’s next installment has been pushed back. “#FastFamily right? Nah….. It’s about #TeamDwayne.”

According to Variety, Fast and Furious 9 was set to be released in April 2019, but Universal Studios postponed the premiere date for undisclosed reasons.

Gibson shared another post of the cast from years prior and continued to slam Johnson hours after his initial post. “Diversity, love, multi ethnic worldwide multi generational, United Nations, One Race, Fast Family...... Until Dewayne showed up I guess this whole time he had a problem cause he wasn't the ONLY ONE on the movie poster........... I guess dreams do come true congratulations to @hhgarcia41 and @therock you guys are just amazing you really broke up the #FastFamily I tried to warn you guys...” he wrote. “I was simply fighting to keep the family together what makes us great is when you see us all TOGETHER we don't fly solo.....”

Gibson also hinted at Johnson and Jason Statham’s Fast and Furious spinoff, which will be released in July 2019. “I got 3 years of venting on this clown - They offered but YOU didn't have to agree with a solo #HobbsMovie #OriginalFastFamily we salute you and stand on your shoulders #VinDiesel #PaulWalker #RobCohen#RomanTej were offered a spin off we TURNED IT DOWN!!!"



