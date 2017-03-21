Ivanka Trump is getting a West Wing office and access to classified information, her attorney Jamie Gorelick confirmed on Monday, March 20, according to the Associated Press.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump will have no official White House position or title and will not earn a salary, but she will receive a security clearance and government-issued communications device, the AP reports. Gorelick also said that Ivanka, 35, will follow the ethics rules for government employees.

“Having an adult child of the president who is actively engaged in the work of the administration is new ground. Our view is that the conservative approach is for Ivanka to voluntarily comply with the rules that would apply if she were a government employee, even though she is not,” Gorelick announced. “The White House Counsel’s Office agrees with that approach.”

The fashion designer — who announced in November that she was separating herself from her fashion brand — has come under fire before for attending meetings with foreign leaders despite holding no official position. She met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in November, attended a White House policy meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last month and was recently seated next to Angela Merkel during the German chancellor’s official White House visit.



Ivanka previously stated she planned to focus on helping her three children, Arabella, 5, Joseph 3, and Theodore, 11 months, with the transition to Washington, D.C., where the family moved so her husband, Jared Kushner, could serve as senior adviser to the president. She also promised to advocate for issues close to her heart, including education for women, wage equality and paid maternity leave.

