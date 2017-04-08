Mom is pleased! Ivanka Trump shared a video of her kids Arabella and Joseph singing a song for China's President Xi Jinping and his wife, Chinese First Lady Peng Liyuan, on Friday, April 7.

"Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the United States. 欢迎 (welcome)!" the first daughter, 35, wrote on Instagram.

The video shows Arabella, 5, singing softly to Jinping, 63, and Liyuan, 54, after Ivanka tells the couple she wants to make them "feel at home" during their visit to her father President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. As Arabella sings a traditional Mandarin song, her brother Joseph, 3, stands nearby with their dad, Jared Kushner. First Lady Melania Trump is seen smiling while sitting on a couch nearby.



Ivanka and Kushner's 12-month-old son, Theodore, was not seen in the video, but he seems to be following in his big sister's footsteps. Earlier in the week, the businesswoman shared a cute photo of her youngest child playing with a set of toy blocks engraved with Chinese numbers and characters. "The best moment of the day!" Ivanka captioned the Instagram post.

