First daughter Ivanka Trump posed alongside husband Jared Kushner and their three children —Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 12 months — in celebration of Passover. The photo, which Trump shared on both her Twitter and Instagram accounts, shows the family of five dressed formally, sharing a table together on Monday, April 10.

During #Passover, we are called upon to reflect on the significance of the exodus from Egypt and to celebrate the great freedoms we enjoy today! #ChagPesach A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Apr 10, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

“During #Passover, we reflect on the significance of the exodus from Egypt and celebrate the great freedoms we enjoy today!” the fashion mogul captioned her family photo, followed by “#ChagPesach,” the Hebrew phrase for “happy Passover.”

Kushner is an Orthodox Jew who observes Shabbat. He took time away from his position at the White House from Monday, April 10, to Wednesday, April 12, to do so. Though the couple of 12 years once broke up due to religious differences, Trump eventually converted to Judaism prior to wedding Kushner in 2009.

This evening, @WhiteHouse staff held a Passover Seder, marking first night of Passover. pic.twitter.com/ag9y7jmKfD — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) April 11, 2017

Press Secretary Sean Spicer also tweeted a picture from the Passover Seder held by the White House staff. “This evening, White House staff held a Passover Seder, marking first night of Passover,” he wrote. Though President Donald Trump tweeted in celebration of the Jewish holiday, he was not visibly present in Spicer’s photo.

