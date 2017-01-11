Calling it quits … for the next four years, at least. Ivanka Trump took to Facebook on Wednesday, January 11, to confirm that she is stepping down from her posts at the Trump Organization and her fashion brand ahead of dad Donald Trump’s presidency.



“When my father takes office as the 45th President of the United States of America, I will take a formal leave of absence from The Trump Organization and my eponymous apparel and accessories brand,” the fashion designer and businesswoman, 35, wrote. “I will no longer be involved with the management or operations of either company.”



She added: “I have appointed Abigail Klem as president to lead my brand. She will work with a board of trustees to manage the strategic and day-to-day operations of the business; I am confident that under her leadership the company will continue creating smart, solution-oriented product and content. My brothers will oversee The Trump Organization, and I know that in their capable hands the business will thrive.”

The mom of three — who shares Arabella, 5, Joseph, 3, and Theodore, 9 months, with husband Jared Kushner — then went on to explain her impending transition from her current home base in New York City to Washington, D.C., where her father will be residing as commander in chief. Soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump will stay in the Big Apple so that her 10-year-old son, Barron, can continue attending his private elementary school on the Upper West Side.



Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“My husband, Jared, and I will be moving with our family to Washington, D.C., where Jared will serve as Senior Advisor to the President,” she continued. “I plan to take time to settle our three young children into their new home and schools.”



As previously reported, the couple recently purchased a D.C. home in the same neighborhood President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama will be living in once they move out of the White House.



Ivanka also revealed the causes she plans to advocate for as the nation’s first daughter. “I'm grateful for the overwhelming amount of outreach I've received from people all across America who have shared their stories and offered to extend their ideas and expertise in the areas I am deeply passionate about, including the education and empowerment of women and girls; leveling the playing field for female entrepreneurs and job creators and unleashing the potential of women in the workplace,” she wrote. “I am eager to hear more from them as I determine the most impactful and appropriate ways for me to serve our country.”

“Thank you to those of you who've lent your voices and perspective,” the former model concluded. “To those of you I’ve yet to meet, I look forward to working with you and for you.”



Ivanka’s statement comes on the same day of her father’s first press conference in 167 days, in which he addressed various topics including the shocking “golden showers” BuzzFeed report allegations, denied having any relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin or Russian intelligence, and discussed how he intends to handle his business conflicts-of-interest.



In regard to the latter, the ex–Celebrity Apprentice host’s attorney, Sheri Dillon, said that the real estate mogul’s business interests will be preserved in a trust, and the Trump Organization will make no new foreign deals for the duration of Trump’s presidency.

