Arabella and I visited the Supreme Court this morning and attended a hearing. I'm grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand. #SCOTUS #SupremeCourt #ImportantLessons #MotherDaughter A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:48am PST

Never too young to learn about justice! Ivanka Trump took her young daughter, Arabella, to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, February 22, to teach her about the judicial system.

“Arabella and I visited the Supreme Court this morning and attended a hearing,” the 35-year-old wrote alongside an Instagram photo of herself and Arabella, 5, standing on the steps of the courthouse on Wednesday. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to teach her about the judicial system in our country firsthand. #SCOTUS #SupremeCourt #ImportantLessons #MotherDaughter.”



Larry Marano/Getty Images

Since the election of her father, President Donald Trump, and her family’s move from New York City to Washington, D.C., Ivanka has been sharing snaps of her life inside and around the White House.



On Tuesday, February 21, she posted a silly photo of her 3-year-old son Joseph’s face pressed up against a window with the caption: “Have a wonderful week! #latergram from the Oval Office.”



She also took little Joseph to the Smithsonian on February 16. “Exploring the wonders of the @smithsonian National Museum of Natural History,” the former fashion designer captioned a cute photo of herself showing Joseph a butterfly.



However, not all of her photos have been well-received by the public. The former model, who has voiced her advocacy for the education and empowerment of women since her father’s election, has been criticized for certain Instagram posts.



A February 13 Instagram of her sitting behind the Oval Office desk was slammed by Twitter users who wrote that “the Oval Office should not be a prop for the president’s daughter. Ivanka was also slammed for posting an insensitive photo of herself glammed up in a silver Carolina Herrera gown a day after Trump caused chaos for immigrants by signing a controversial travel ban. Vanity Fair reported at the time that Ivanka felt “terrible about the post" and that she "does not want something like this to happen again."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!