Ivanka Trump has hired a new personal assistant — her 10-month-old son, Theodore. The fashion designer and first daughter, 35, shared an Instagram photo from inside the White House with her youngest child on Tuesday, February 7.

“Taking a call in the White House with my personal assistant Theodore. ❤,” the businesswoman captioned the snap, in which she sits in one of the White House’s hallways with Theodore on her lap and a phone to her ear.

President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, who is also the mom of kids Arabella, 5, and Joseph, 3, has been posting a bevy of photos from inside the White House since her father's inauguration on January 20, garnering her both praise and criticism.

Courtesy of Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, she shared a photo from inside a meeting at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, revealing she’s doing her part to place an emphasis on women in the workforce while her father is in office. “At last week's meeting of the @whitehouse Business Advisory Council, one of the key items on the agenda was leveling the playing field for women in the workforce, including female small business owners--a topic of critical importance,” she captioned the photo.

Other posts, however, have sparked backlash against the former model.



As previously reported, Ivanka was slammed after she posted a glam photo with her husband, Jared Kushner, following Trump’s controversial travel ban. In the snap, posted on January 29 ahead of the annual Alfalfa Club dinner, Ivanka looks posh in a stunning silver Carolina Herrera gown. Critics slammed the timing of the picture, which came amid protests around the country, as “insensitive.” Vanity Fair later reported that Ivanka felt “terrible about the post.”

